Pa. Guard Soldiers reunite with loved ones after deployment

U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, reunite with their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. The approximately 100 Soldiers returned from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Brig. Gen. John Pippy, acting adjutant general, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)