    C3F Speaks at SDMAC Breakfast [Image 2 of 2]

    C3F Speaks at SDMAC Breakfast

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lilith Johnson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, speaks at a breakfast hosted by the San Diego Military Advisory Council in the hangar bay of the USS Midway Museum. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication Specialist Lilith E. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8741121
    VIRIN: 241106-N-YR571-1031
    Resolution: 5903x3927
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, C3F Speaks at SDMAC Breakfast [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Lilith Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C3F Speaks at SDMAC Breakfast
    C3F Speaks at SDMAC Breakfast

