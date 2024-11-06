C3F Speaks at SDMAC Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, speaks at a breakfast hosted by the San Diego Military Advisory Council in the hangar bay of the USS Midway Museum. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication Specialist Lilith E. Johnson)