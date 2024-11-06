Veterans Day Lunch-and-Learn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members host a lunch-and-learn presentation in honor of Veterans Day and veteran recognition throughout the month of November in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024. A panel of employees shared their experiences with other colleagues to help educate them on all parts of the deployment process, from pre-deployment to post-deployment; reminding everyone what it means to be a solider for life. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)