    Veterans Day Lunch-and-Learn [Image 10 of 10]

    Veterans Day Lunch-and-Learn

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members host a lunch-and-learn presentation in honor of Veterans Day and veteran recognition throughout the month of November in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024. A panel of employees shared their experiences with other colleagues to help educate them on all parts of the deployment process, from pre-deployment to post-deployment; reminding everyone what it means to be a solider for life. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8740862
    VIRIN: 241106-A-FB511-5625
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Lunch-and-Learn [Image 10 of 10], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

