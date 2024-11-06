U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members host a lunch-and-learn presentation in honor of Veterans Day and veteran recognition throughout the month of November in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024. A panel of employees shared their experiences with other colleagues to help educate them on all parts of the deployment process, from pre-deployment to post-deployment; reminding everyone what it means to be a solider for life. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8740855
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-FB511-4084
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Lunch-and-Learn [Image 10 of 10], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.