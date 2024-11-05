Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Chicoine, right, 30th Medical Brigade certified registered nurse anesthetist, and other medical specialists listened to medical-related briefings during the Health and Readiness Symposium at Garmisch, Germany, Nov. 5th, 2024. As part of the annual event, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducted continuing education activities supporting medical readiness and healthcare delivery. Topics of emphasis include updated clinical practice guidelines, operational medicine, health readiness, and health care delivery for licensed healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)