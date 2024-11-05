Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Chicoine, right, 30th Medical Brigade certified registered nurse anesthetist, and other medical specialists listened to medical-related briefings during the Health and Readiness Symposium at Garmisch, Germany, Nov. 5th, 2024. As part of the annual event, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducted continuing education activities supporting medical readiness and healthcare delivery. Topics of emphasis include updated clinical practice guidelines, operational medicine, health readiness, and health care delivery for licensed healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

