    Staff delegation tours the 379th AEW [Image 3 of 3]

    Staff delegation tours the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Murphy, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, pose for a photo with the staff delegation, under Representative Michael McCaul of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Oct. 21, 2024. The staff delegation aims to evaluate regional security integration, identify potential challenges to bilateral cooperation and examine the progress of Saudi-Israel normalization. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8739668
    VIRIN: 241021-F-YH673-1025
    Resolution: 6313x4209
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    House Foreign Affairs Committee

