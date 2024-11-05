Staff delegation tours the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, greets Alexis Castaneda, House Foreign Affairs Committee professional staff member under Texas Representative Michael McCaul, Oct. 21, 2024. The staff delegation aims to evaluate regional security integration, identify potential challenges to bilateral cooperation and examine the progress of Saudi-Israel normalization. (U.S. Air Force photo)
