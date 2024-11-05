USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MWR sets up a basketball court

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Mykeveon Blackshear, from Buena Vista, Georgia, sets up a basketball court in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 00:38
|Photo ID:
|8739660
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-MI100-1034
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
