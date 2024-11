USINDOPACOM Hosts Korea Military Academy Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets from the Korea Military Academy U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)