USINDOPACOM Hosts Korea Military Academy Cadets

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with cadets from the Korea Military Academy during their visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)