    USINDOPACOM Hosts Korea Military Academy Cadets [Image 9 of 11]

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Korea Military Academy Cadets

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with cadets from the Korea Military Academy during their visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Korea Military Academy Cadets [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

