Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Fighter aircraft from the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific, Nov. 3, 2024. Two U.S. F-16 from the 36th Fighter Squadron, 51st Fighter Wing flew with four Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s from the 8th Air Wing and four Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks from the 11th Fighter Wing to escort one U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8739487
    VIRIN: 241103-F-CJ696-2239
    Resolution: 4736x3151
    Size: 519.11 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise
    U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise
    U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise
    U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    JASDF
    INDOPACOM
    Trilateral Aerial Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download