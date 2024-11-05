U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea Conduct Trilateral Aerial Exercise

Fighter aircraft from the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea conduct a trilateral escort flight of U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific, Nov. 3, 2024. Two U.S. F-16 from the 36th Fighter Squadron, 51st Fighter Wing flew with four Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s from the 8th Air Wing and four Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks from the 11th Fighter Wing to escort one U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
