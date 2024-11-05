A tourist takes a photo of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chan Pen at the Statue of Liberty during commissioning week for the USS John Basilone in New York City Nov. 5, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8739448
|VIRIN:
|241105-D-DB155-1024
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Basilone Arrives for Commissioning In NYC [Image 9 of 9], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.