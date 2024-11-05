Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Basilone Arrives for Commissioning In NYC [Image 4 of 9]

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    The crew of the USS John Basilone visits Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty during the ship’s commissioning week in New York City Nov. 5, 2024. The ship will be commissioned Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 19:33
    Photo ID: 8739445
    VIRIN: 241105-D-DB155-1016
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    #USS Basilone : #EJ Hersom : #New York City : #commissioning: #New Jersey

