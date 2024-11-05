Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds October 2024 town hall meeting with workforce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez speaks to installation workforce members Oct. 24, 2024, during a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez held two town hall meetings for the entire workforce to attend. She shared the latest updates about the garrison and plans for future events and operations. This was Baez's second town hall since taking command in July 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)