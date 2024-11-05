Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds October 2024 town hall meeting with workforce [Image 40 of 40]

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds October 2024 town hall meeting with workforce

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez speaks to installation workforce members Oct. 24, 2024, during a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez held two town hall meetings for the entire workforce to attend. She shared the latest updates about the garrison and plans for future events and operations. This was Baez's second town hall since taking command in July 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 16:59
    Photo ID: 8739118
    VIRIN: 241024-A-OK556-9511
    Resolution: 5718x3812
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds October 2024 town hall meeting with workforce [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Army people
    Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall

