Fairchild firefighters conduct confined space training

U.S. Air Force Airman Eamon Vraibel, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, participates in simulated confined space training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 1, 2024. Firefighters conduct confined space training regularly to work as a team in high-risk situations, use specialized equipment, and navigate tight spaces efficiently and safely. This training is crucial for preparing firefighters for real life emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)