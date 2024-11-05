Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild firefighters conduct confined space training [Image 3 of 6]

    Fairchild firefighters conduct confined space training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Sam Fain, left, and Dalton Christensen, right, fire protection specialists assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, attach a winch to a tripod during simulated confined space training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 1, 2024. Firefighters conduct confined space training regularly to work as a team in high-risk situations, use specialized equipment, and navigate tight spaces efficiently and safely. This training is crucial for preparing firefighters for real life emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8738973
    VIRIN: 241101-F-CJ658-1028
    Resolution: 4387x2919
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild firefighters conduct confined space training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Training
    Fairchild

