High school senior and Army JROTC Cadet Sydney Eakin gives Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director, Munson Army Health Center, and commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth a tour of the JROTC facilities during the Leavenworth High School Army Junior ROTC Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Shoot, Nov. 2. Walker, who took command of Munson in mid-August, has made engaging with the community in their life space one of her priorities, in addition to access to care and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8738940
|VIRIN:
|241102-O-OT285-2350
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA, US
This work, Munson director values engagement at Leavenworth High School, plans for more [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Munson director values engagement at Leavenworth High School, plans for more
Women in the Military
Munson Army Health Center
Community relations (COMREL)