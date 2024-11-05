Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson director values engagement at Leavenworth High School, plans for more

    Munson director values engagement at Leavenworth High School, plans for more

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    High school senior and Army JROTC Cadet Sydney Eakin gives Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director, Munson Army Health Center, and commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth a tour of the JROTC facilities during the Leavenworth High School Army Junior ROTC Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Shoot, Nov. 2. Walker, who took command of Munson in mid-August, has made engaging with the community in their life space one of her priorities, in addition to access to care and readiness.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    by Maria Christina Yager

