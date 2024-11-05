Munson director values engagement at Leavenworth High School, plans for more

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

High school senior and Army JROTC Cadet Sydney Eakin gives Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director, Munson Army Health Center, and commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth a tour of the JROTC facilities during the Leavenworth High School Army Junior ROTC Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Shoot, Nov. 2. Walker, who took command of Munson in mid-August, has made engaging with the community in their life space one of her priorities, in addition to access to care and readiness.