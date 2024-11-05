Munson director values engagement at Leavenworth High School, plans for more

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | High school senior and Army JROTC Cadet Sydney Eakin gives Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | High school senior and Army JROTC Cadet Sydney Eakin gives Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director, Munson Army Health Center, and commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth a tour of the JROTC facilities during the Leavenworth High School Army Junior ROTC Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Shoot, Nov. 2. Walker, who took command of Munson in mid-August, has made engaging with the community in their life space one of her priorities, in addition to access to care and readiness. see less | View Image Page

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Fort Leavenworth’s health director visited with members of the Leavenworth community at Leavenworth High School’s Army Junior ROTC Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Shoot, Nov. 2.



“So often we see our community members at the health center when they may not be feeling their best. So, it is nice to get out here and meet with them in their space,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director, Munson Army Health Center, and commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth.



Increasing community engagement, on and off post, is among Walker’s top priorities, in addition to improved access to care and readiness.



“We are a health center, but this community is where our patients, team members, TRICARE-network partners, and their families live. These relationships matter and can improve readiness and healthcare delivery, so it is important to nurture them,” said Walker.



To her point, Walker met high school senior and JROTC cadet Sydney Eakin, at the event. Eakin shared that she enjoys science and wants to pursue a career in research but didn’t know where it may fall in the Army.



Walker told the student about the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, commanded by Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi.



“[General Lodi] was my boss at my last assignment. She is an amazing leader and responsible for an organization focused on various areas of biomedical research,” Walker shared. “There are six medical research labs that investigate medical solutions for the battlefield. The critical expertise in these areas helps ensure the Army has the medical capabilities it needs to fight and win on the battlefield.”



Walker noted the chance encounter as one example of successful engagement.



“We need to get out here and make sure this younger generation knows these opportunities exist,” said Walker.



Later during the event Walker received a tour of the JROTC classroom, before heading to the school’s indoor air rifle range where she learned about the air rifle the high school’s JROTC cadets use for competitions and even gave it a try.



JROTC Cadet Terry Mathy told Walker about the different features and their functions before allowing her to take aim at a target.



“She had a good stance and hit the target,” Mathy said.



Afterward, he spoke more with the colonel about his JROTC unit and his goals after high school, which included Plans A and Plans B.



“I would really like to go to West Point, and I am currently working on getting my application together,” said the high school junior who also competes on the academic team.



Mathy has been active in JROTC since his freshman year, and even constructed a new locker system for the team’s equipment as part of his Eagle Scout project.



“I think it’s awesome to see the commander supporting community events, especially for the youth. The air rifle team is one of the smaller teams [here] and their funding was cut this year significantly,” said Mathy’s mother and Munson Team member, Rachel Mathy.



“We did not plan this, but as soon as I walked up to the event, I recognized Ms. Mathy from Munson,” Walker said with a laugh. “She sold me a ticket this morning.”



Walker rounded out her visit with a plate of pancakes and syrup back in the JROTC classroom.



“Just sitting down to have some pancakes, I ran into more team members from our pharmacy and met some of their families. I met other attendees who work on the post and receive care at Munson or on the [TRICARE} network. I even met grown adults who were once military children and remember receiving care at Munson,” said Walker. “We are ingrained within this community, and I look forward to more opportunities to get out and experience it.”



Operated under the Defense Health Agency, Munson cares for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries, offering core services to beneficiaries through a primary care practice supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology services. Services also include the Smith Dental Clinic and Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center.



Munson supports the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center mission in preparing the Army to win in large scale combat operations. They also provide an around the clock medical mission at the Military Corrections Complex -- featuring the only maximum-security facility in the Department of Defense.



To learn more about services available from Munson, visit the website at https://munson.tricare.mil and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/munsonhealth