C3F Visits VP-9

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, meets with Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during a visit to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Oct. 30, 2024. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 1st Class Taylor T. Holmes)