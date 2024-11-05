Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3F Visits VP-9

    C3F Visits VP-9

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, meets with Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during a visit to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Oct. 30, 2024. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 1st Class Taylor T. Holmes)

