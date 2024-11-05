Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient Centered Model of Care Brief- NH Beaufort [Image 2 of 2]

    Patient Centered Model of Care Brief- NH Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Captain Bond Henry, DHN-Atlantic lead for My Military Health, and his team visited Naval Hospital Beaufort to discuss with the Directors and staff the Patient Centered Model of Care. DHA is working to develop My Military Health to support patients and providers in their health care encounters whether in-person or virtual. Naval Hospital Beaufort was afforded the time of the team to discuss topics from this PCMC directly from the source.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:43
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
