Patient Centered Model of Care Brief- NH Beaufort

Beaufort S.C.- Captain Bond Henry, DHN-Atlantic lead for My Military Health, and his team visited Naval Hospital Beaufort to discuss with the Directors and staff the Patient Centered Model of Care. DHA is working to develop My Military Health to support patients and providers in their health care encounters whether in-person or virtual. Naval Hospital Beaufort was afforded the time of the team to discuss topics from this PCMC directly from the source.