104th Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief during Change of Responsibility ceremony

The 104th Fighter Wing held a Change of Responsibility, Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. During the ceremony, Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jeffers relinquished command to incoming 104FW command chief Michael Gardner.



"To Chief Jeffers, I've been lucky to have you as a mentor, and our Airmen our fortunate to have had you as their command chief," said Gardner. "You've left giant boots to fill, and I can only hope to have an impact as long lasting as yours will be."



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Camille Lienau)