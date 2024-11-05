Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    104th Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief during Change of Responsibility ceremony

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing held a Change of Responsibility, Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. During the ceremony, Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jeffers relinquished command to incoming 104FW command chief Michael Gardner.

    "To Chief Jeffers, I've been lucky to have you as a mentor, and our Airmen our fortunate to have had you as their command chief," said Gardner. "You've left giant boots to fill, and I can only hope to have an impact as long lasting as yours will be."

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Camille Lienau)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8738047
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-TN372-3001
    Resolution: 2695x3774
    Size: 938.99 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

