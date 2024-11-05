Prepared and protected

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea LaRiva, 6th Medical Group internal medicine technician, administers a flu shot to a service member at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Service members are required to get the flu shot as part of maintaining military readiness and protecting the health of the force. Because military members work in close quarters, often travel internationally, and are frequently deployed to various environments, they are at an elevated risk of both contracting and spreading influenza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8737772
    VIRIN: 241104-F-CC148-1003
    Resolution: 4760x2975
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    flu season
    flu shot
    health
    mission ready
    6th Medical Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing

