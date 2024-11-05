Prepared and protected

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jenny Lee Llave, 6th Medical Group disease nurse manger, administers a flu shot to a service member at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Service members are required to get the flu shot as part of maintaining military readiness and protecting the health of the force. Because military members work in close quarters, often travel internationally, and are frequently deployed to various environments, they are at an elevated risk of both contracting and spreading influenza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)