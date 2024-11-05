An employee works on a new set of prescription glasses for a customer at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe’s optical fabrication lab in Germany. USAMMC-E operates the DOD’s largest optical fabrication lab outside of the United States, supporting dozens of clinics and units across all branches of service.
This work, Checking a prescription [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
