Checking a prescription

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2022

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    An employee works on a new set of prescription glasses for a customer at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe’s optical fabrication lab in Germany. USAMMC-E operates the DOD’s largest optical fabrication lab outside of the United States, supporting dozens of clinics and units across all branches of service.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8737677
    VIRIN: 220708-A-ON544-1001
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR
    Working in USAMMC-K optical lab
    Soldier works in USAMMC-K optical lab
    Forward optical fabrication keeps Soldiers in the fight

    Medical Readiness
    AMLC
    optical fabrication
    TLAMM
    USAMMC-E
    USAMMC-K

