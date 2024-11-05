A Soldier works in the optical fabrication lab at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8737676
|VIRIN:
|220623-A-QL922-1011
|Resolution:
|2100x1362
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier works in USAMMC-K optical lab [Image 3 of 3], by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forward optical fabrication keeps Soldiers in the fight
No keywords found.