    Soldier works in USAMMC-K optical lab [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldier works in USAMMC-K optical lab

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2022

    Photo by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    A Soldier works in the optical fabrication lab at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 10:49
    VIRIN: 220623-A-QL922-1011
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier works in USAMMC-K optical lab [Image 3 of 3], by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working in USAMMC-K optical lab
    Soldier works in USAMMC-K optical lab
    Checking a prescription

    Forward optical fabrication keeps Soldiers in the fight

