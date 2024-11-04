Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW celebrates new F-35 corrosion control facility [Image 2 of 6]

    48th FW celebrates new F-35 corrosion control facility

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, right, and personnel with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation attend a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new F-35 Lightning II corrosion control facility at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 22, 2024. The event celebrated the work of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Detachment 4, Program Integration Office, and the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron on the completion of the final F-35 beddown project at RAF Lakenheath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 05:06
    Photo ID: 8737127
    VIRIN: 241022-F-PH996-1051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35 Lightning II
    AFCEC
    DIO

