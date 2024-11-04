48th FW celebrates new F-35 corrosion control facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing attend a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new F-35 Lightning II corrosion control facility at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 22, 2024. The event celebrated the work of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Detachment 4, Program Integration Office, and the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron on the completion of the final F-35 beddown project at RAF Lakenheath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)