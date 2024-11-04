CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov, 5, 2024) Royal Malaysian Navy Cmdr. Mohd Shafrin bin Mohd Shafie, right, commanding officer of the Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel KD Terrengganu (F 174) exchanges gifts with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), at the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, Nov. 5. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/Released)