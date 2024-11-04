Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov, 5, 2024) Royal Malaysian Navy Cmdr. Mohd Shafrin bin Mohd Shafie, right, commanding officer of the Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel KD Terrengganu (F 174) exchanges gifts with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), at the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, Nov. 5. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8737056
    VIRIN: 241105-N-ZS816-1071
    Resolution: 4768x3179
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: LUMUT, MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download