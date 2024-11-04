LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov, 5, 2024) Royal Malaysian Navy Cmdr. Mohd Shafrin bin Mohd Shafie, right, commanding officer of the Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel KD Terrengganu (F 174) exchanges gifts with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), at the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, Nov. 5. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 02:46
|Photo ID:
|8737056
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-ZS816-1071
|Resolution:
|4768x3179
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.