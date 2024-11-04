USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Passengers disembark from a CMV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 4, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)