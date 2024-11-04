3rd ROTC Brigade detachments compete in Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets participate in a final event Oct. 19, 2024, for the Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge at Fort McCoy, Wis., where they meet with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez. Numerous coed teams with Army ROTC Detachments from Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and more participated in the challenge. Events included a conditioning course event, one rope bridge and knots test, call for fire event, tactical combat casualty care and medevac, a hand grenade qualification course event, land navigation, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Michael Centola, University of Wisconsin-Madison ROTC)