Cadets participate in a final event Oct. 19, 2024, for the Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge at Fort McCoy, Wis., where they meet with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez. Numerous coed teams with Army ROTC Detachments from Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and more participated in the challenge. Events included a conditioning course event, one rope bridge and knots test, call for fire event, tactical combat casualty care and medevac, a hand grenade qualification course event, land navigation, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Michael Centola, University of Wisconsin-Madison ROTC)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 23:51
|Photo ID:
|8736886
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-A4608-1064
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ROTC Brigade detachments compete in Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge [Image 45 of 45], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.