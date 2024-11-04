U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Mamaroneck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241104-N-PG545-1224, Mamaroneck, N.Y. (November 4, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes, and Musicians 1st Class Amanda Ballantine and Benjamin Ford, perform with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Mamaroneck High School. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)