241104-N-PG545-1350, Mamaroneck, N.Y. (November 4, 2024) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores pose for a photo with students after a concert at Mamaroneck High School. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8736789
|VIRIN:
|241104-N-PQ545-1350
|Resolution:
|5537x3684
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|MAMARONECK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Mamaroneck [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.