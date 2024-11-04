Empowering Military Spouses on Oahu: A Workshop to Propel Professional Journeys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants attended dynamic workshops covering various topics, including professional storytelling techniques for sharing personal experiences with potential employers, resume building tips to showcase key skills effectively, LinkedIn best practices for building meaningful professional connections, and strategic guidance on establishing robust networks to support career advancement. The workshop also featured a career fair, mock interviews, and personalized LinkedIn profile reviews. Attendees received insights into certification programs that can help them transition into in-demand industries.