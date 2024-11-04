Empowering Military Spouses on Oahu: A Workshop to Propel Professional Journeys

Participants attended dynamic workshops covering various topics, including professional storytelling techniques for sharing personal experiences with potential employers, resume building tips to showcase key skills effectively, LinkedIn best practices for building meaningful professional connections, and strategic guidance on establishing robust networks to support career advancement.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 15:11
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
Empowering Military Spouses: A Workshop to Propel Professional Journeys
