    Empowering Military Spouses on Oahu: A Workshop to Propel Professional Journeys [Image 1 of 2]

    Empowering Military Spouses on Oahu: A Workshop to Propel Professional Journeys

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Miranda Onorio 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Participants attended dynamic workshops covering various topics, including professional storytelling techniques for sharing personal experiences with potential employers, resume building tips to showcase key skills effectively, LinkedIn best practices for building meaningful professional connections, and strategic guidance on establishing robust networks to support career advancement.

