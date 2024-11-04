Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island

    PUERTO RICO

    10.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Personnel from the installation Transition Assistance Program, under the Directorate of Human Resources, recently deployed to Aguadilla, in the west coast of the island, to facilitate a career development workshop titled Warrior Odyssey Expo for hundreds of Soldiers from the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 15:06
    Photo ID: 8735822
    VIRIN: 241015-A-cc868-3003
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 752.21 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island
    Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island
    Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan enables troops&rsquo; readiness around the island

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download