Personnel from the installation Transition Assistance Program, under the Directorate of Human Resources, recently deployed to Aguadilla, in the west coast of the island, to facilitate a career development workshop titled Warrior Odyssey Expo for hundreds of Soldiers from the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island
