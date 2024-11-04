Fort Buchanan enables troops’ readiness around the island

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the installation Transition Assistance Program, under the Directorate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the installation Transition Assistance Program, under the Directorate of Human Resources, recently deployed to Aguadilla, in the west coast of the island, to facilitate a career development workshop titled Warrior Odyssey Expo for hundreds of Soldiers from the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. see less | View Image Page

AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO—Personnel from the installation Transition Assistance Program, under the Directorate of Human Resources, recently deployed to Aguadilla, in the west coast of the island, to facilitate a career development workshop titled Warrior Odyssey Expo for hundreds of Soldiers from the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.



The Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), Veterans Readiness & Employment, Thrift Saving Plan, among other agencies participated of the event. Other participants included companies such as Maldo Group, and Aflac.



"Some of the common issues our service members from the west side of the island have been finances and jobs. That is why we are collaborating with the Fort Buchanan Transition Assistance Program to provide the best information to our service members enabling their return and reintegration from military missions or to be prepared in case of a future deployment or mobilization. We also had Military One Source, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, recruiters, and retention,” said Chaplain Capt. Eduardo Rodriguez.



The transition Assistance Program enables Soldiers to capitalize on their Army experience and skills. Armed with knowledge, Soldiers make informed decisions using transition program services or possible re-enlistment options. It is all about making informed decisions – setting Soldiers up for success.



"The Fort Buchanan Transition Assistance Program offers our service members the opportunity to find a job, those who return from their deployments or mobilizations and do not have a secure job. The program brings them relevant tools, so they can explore the opportunities such as preparing a resume for a new job," mentioned Wilbin C. Colon, Fort Buchanan’s transition services specialist.



For Spc. Christopher Santiago Rebollo, a logistics specialist of the 77th CSSB, having Fort Buchanan services delivered at the units at the other side of the island is a great help.



"These opportunities will help us to grow as professionals and help us to create resumes for seeking federal jobs. I'm doing studies in anesthesiology; I took this opportunity to interview with the ROTC who was present at the event, as I have plans to become an officer, “said Santiago Rebollo.



This mission clearly illustrates how thanks to Fort Buchanan, US Army Reserve and National Guard forces in Puerto Rico have become an essential part of the total force, with streamlined, deployable forces and citizen Soldiers who embody the warrior mindset and spirit.



For more information about Fort Buchanan’s Transition Assistance Program, call (787) 707-3546 or email wilbin.c.colonvargas.civ@army.mil



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.