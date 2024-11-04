Tom Hudon, Fort Drum Public works chief water operator, and Stacy Bowen, cybersecurity specialist, were among the technical experts teaming up for a tabletop exercise Oct. 24 to test their organization’s response and recovery capabilities in a cyberattack scenario. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8735751
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-XX986-1021
|Resolution:
|2636x2153
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Public Works cyber and IT technicians practice infrastructure threat response [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Public Works cyber and IT technicians practice infrastructure threat response
No keywords found.