Protecting Fort Drum’s water system from a cyberattack was the subject of a tabletop exercise in October involving Directorate of Public Works cybersecurity, information technology, and water system operation professionals. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8735750
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-XX986-1020
|Resolution:
|3072x4080
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Drum Public Works cyber and IT technicians practice infrastructure threat response
