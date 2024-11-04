Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Public Works cyber and IT technicians practice infrastructure threat response

    

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Protecting Fort Drum’s water system from a cyberattack was the subject of a tabletop exercise in October involving Directorate of Public Works cybersecurity, information technology, and water system operation professionals. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8735750
    VIRIN: 241024-A-XX986-1020
    Resolution: 3072x4080
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Drum Public Works cyber and IT technicians practice infrastructure threat response [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

    Fort Drum Public Works cyber and IT technicians practice infrastructure threat response

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works

