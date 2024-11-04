Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Puerto Rico Army National Guard 482nd Chemical Co. loads vehicles onto a commercial cargo ship in Puerto de las Américas. [Image 9 of 9]

    The Puerto Rico Army National Guard 482nd Chemical Co. loads vehicles onto a commercial cargo ship in Puerto de las Américas.

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico Army National Guard 482nd Chemical Co. secures vehicles inside a commercial cargo ship in Puerto de las Américas, Rafael Cordero Santiago, Ponce, Oct. 25, 2024. The Puerto Rico National Guard participates in scheduled deployments to improve combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:02
    Photo ID: 8735501
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-GH656-1009
    Resolution: 1651x2048
    Size: 926.62 KB
    Location: PONCE, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Puerto Rico Army National Guard 482nd Chemical Co. loads vehicles onto a commercial cargo ship in Puerto de las Américas. [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

