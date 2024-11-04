The Puerto Rico Army National Guard 482nd Chemical Co. loads vehicles onto a commercial cargo ship in Puerto de las Américas.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Puerto Rico Army National Guard State Command Chief Warrant Officer Jose Trinidad and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carlos Pacheco, Mobility Officer, pose in front of a comercial cargo ship in Puerto de las Américas, Rafael Cordero Santiago, Ponce, Oct. 25, 2024. The Puerto Rico National Guard participates in scheduled deployments to improve combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region.