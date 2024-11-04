It Takes a Marine to Know a Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mathew D. Springer, a signals intelligence technician with Bravo Company, Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion (MCSB), Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), poses for a photo during the 2024 Halo World Championship Series in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2024. Gunnery Sgt. Springer competes as a Semper Fit All-Marine Athlete in electronic sports as a member of the Halo Infinite team. MCSB represented the Marine Corps as a competitor and service representative at the championship. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)