U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mathew D. Springer, a signals intelligence technician with Bravo Company, Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion (MCSB), Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), poses for a photo during the 2024 Halo World Championship Series in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2024. Gunnery Sgt. Springer competes as a Semper Fit All-Marine Athlete in electronic sports as a member of the Halo Infinite team. MCSB represented the Marine Corps as a competitor and service representative at the championship. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 12:05
|Photo ID:
|8735482
|VIRIN:
|241009-M-FA103-1001
|Resolution:
|6064x4040
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It Takes a Marine to Know a Spartan [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.