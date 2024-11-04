Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It Takes a Marine to Know a Spartan [Image 1 of 3]

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mathew D. Springer, a signals intelligence technician with Bravo Company, Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion (MCSB), Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), poses for a photo during the 2024 Halo World Championship Series in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 6, 2024. Gunnery Sgt. Springer competes as a Semper Fit All-Marine Athlete in electronic sports as a member of the Halo Infinite team. MCSB represented the Marine Corps as a competitor and service representative at the championship. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8735482
    VIRIN: 241009-M-FA103-1001
    Resolution: 6064x4040
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, It Takes a Marine to Know a Spartan [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

