    Dover AFB hosts color run to raise awareness [Image 3 of 4]

    Dover AFB hosts color run to raise awareness

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Henry Leighton, 436th Medical Group medical readiness officer, gets blasted with powder during a color run at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2024. This year’s run was hosted by the Dover AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the Family Advocacy Program to bring awareness and prevention to sexual assault and domestic violence. The annual run raises attention to the signs of assault and violence, and the agencies that are geared to help Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

